Fran’s Favorites: Fresh Strawberry Pie

The strawberries are beautiful this year!

My little grandkids picked a box for me at Jackson’s Farm Market and I can’t believe how red they are clear through. I’m putting most of them in the freezer for my strawberry-rhubarb pies for the Ice Cream Social but I just have to make one fresh strawberry pie.

This is a recipe given to me by my sister-in-law Betheen. It is made with a simple crust that is pressed into the pie plate and requires no rolling. It is very good and the recipe can also be made with peach jello and fresh peaches when they come in season.

Betheen’s Fresh Strawberry Pie

1/4 cup cornstarch

1 cup sugar

1 1/2 cups water

Cook until clear. Remove from heat.

Stir in (1) 3 ounce package strawberry jello.

When cool, stir in 1 quart fresh strawberries, each cut in half.

Pour into baked pie shell. Top with whipped cream or cool whip. Chill.

If you don’t want the mess of making a traditional pie crust, try this one:

Very Easy Pie Crust

1 1/2 cup flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons sugar

Sift together into 9 inch pie plate.

Add:

1/2 cup cooking oil

2 tablespoons milk

Stir with spoon.

Press into pie pan with fingers. Flute edges. Prick with fork. Bake at 425° for 12 minutes.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/06/web1_FranDeWine-5.jpg

By Fran DeWine

Fran DeWine is a Cedarville resident, wife of Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and guest columnist. She is working on her next cookbook, Fran DeWine and Tina Husted’s Family Favorites.

