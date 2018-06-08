Long-time firefighter retires

XENIA — John Baise recently retired from the City of Xenia Fire Division after 25 years of public service.

Baise’s career highlights include being called to significant fires at Hooven and Allison, NAPA Auto Parts, OSSO Home Dairy Barn, Dayton Container, a three-alarm fire at Walter Sellers Apartments and a two-alarm fire at Deercreek Apartments. When Baise was not fighting fires or treating patients he was preparing for, and participating in, fire safety shows to help children understand necessary procedures to take during emergencies. He also used his extensive construction experience to assist with many building projects around the station.

“I have enjoyed my 25 years in fire service,” Baise said. “It has been an honor working with true professionals in the Xenia Fire Division. I will miss the camaraderie and the excitement of the firehouse. I am looking forward to building my construction business and spending more time at home with my wife and kids.”

Baise graduated from Cedarville High School and attended Cedarville College, studying accounting before entering the US Army. Following his Army service, he began his career with the Xenia Fire Division. During his tenure, Baise dedicated his entire career to providing fire and emergency medical services to the Xenia community.

“It has been a pleasure working with John over 25 years,” Xenia Fire Chief Ken Riggsby said. “He has been a true professional in the Xenia Fire Division. He has always had a positive attitude and was looked up to in the division.”