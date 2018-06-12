MVH South earns excellence designation

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP — For the second time in two years, superior emergency care has earned Miami Valley Hospital South the recognition of an Emergency Center of Excellence.

Part of the Premier Health system, MVHS has been verified as an Emergency Center of Excellence by Emergency Excellence, an organization specializing in emergency department benchmarking.

Miami Valley Hospital South qualified for the Emergency Center of Excellence designation by having superior results of over 100 key performance indicators linked to seven Pillars of Excellence – Safety, Satisfaction, Space, Staff, Support, Systems, and Solvency. Emergency Excellence collects benchmark data and surveys physicians, nurses, hospital staff, medical staff, and administrators. The Emergency Center of Excellence™ award is verified after an on-site assessment.

Miami Valley Hospital South sees more than 33,000 patients a year in its emergency department. Due to its streamlined processes, on average, patients see a physician within 12 minutes of arrival.

“Miami Valley Hospital South’s emergency department does a fantastic job,” said Dr. Mark Reiter, CEO of Emergency Excellence. “Physician-nurse relationships are extremely good, which translates into excellent patient care. Patients move through the ED quickly with minimal waiting time.”

Candy Skidmore RN, CHEP, Vice President, ER and Trauma Services at Premier Health, added “being named a top-performing emergency department recognizes the efforts of our physicians, nurses, staff, and leadership team on behalf of our patients.”

Miami Valley Hospital South is a full-service emergency center offering care for minor to severe injuries, including heart attack, stroke, and trauma.