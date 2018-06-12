XENIA — Greene County native Diane Adkins answered her calling to become a Greene Memorial Hospital nurse.

Adkins works in the emergency room. She grew up in Yellow Springs, moved to Xenia and began her career at GMH in 1986.

She has been married since 1998 to husband Bob who is retired from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Their daughter Ashley is a senior at Dayton Regional STEM School.

Originally planning on being a teacher, Adkins took a basic EMT class at the Greene County Career Center and the rest was history for her.

“I learned right away that I enjoyed helping people who were sick or injured,” she said. “I was called to become a nurse.”

Proud to be a part of her community and provide her skills at many local festivals, “I feel strongly that is it important to be a part of your community. For that reason I am at here at GMH and work hard to be a positive part of my work community.”

Adkins attends First Church of Christ where she has been a member most of her life. Nursing is in her family as her twin sister Donna is also a nurse with Kettering Health Network.

“Many people think I work a lot as they see my sister Donna too. I just chuckle and go with the flow,” she added.

When she’s not working she enjoys walking on the community bike paths and spending time with family.

“I believe that being a good nurse takes kindness and a desire to help others,” she said. “It takes support from wonderful coworkers, prayer warriors and family. In fact it takes a community.”