Xenia Band Boosters seeking items for yard sale

XENIA — The Xenia Band Boosters will hold a yard sale fundraiser 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 16 at Xenia High School and are seeking item donations.

Donations of gently used items to be sold at the sale will be accepted at the high school at 303 Kinsey Road until Thursday, June 14. Items are accepted 5-7 p.m. each evening. Acceptable items to donate include bikes, clothing without stains or tears, toys, furniture, tools, sporting goods, books, movies, games, household items, electronics and collectibles.

Unsold items will be donated to a local charity.

In addition to donations of items, band booster members are also looking for vendors like LuLaRoe, Color Street, Scentsy, and more to set up a 10 x 10 display at the sale for a $20 vendor fee.

The Xenia Band Boosters organization provides various types of assistance to the 6th–12th grade band program at Xenia Community Schools. For questions or more information about the yard sale fundraiser, contact the band boosters at xeniabandboosters@gmail.com.