Seniors break record at fishing excursion

Submitted photos

Greene County Council on Aging held their 7th Annual Fishing Excursion June 8 at Spring Lakes Park in Bellbrook. Thirty seniors attended the outing catching an excursion record of 54 fish. Michel Smith of Xenia caught the most fish (12), including the largest catch of the day — an 18 inch 2 pound catfish.

