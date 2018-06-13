Motorcycle ride to honor veterans

XENIA — A motorcycle ride honoring veterans Saturday, June 16 will raise funds for the Dayton National Cemetery Honor Squad.

The ride will begin at Buckminn’s D&D Harley Davidson, 1213 Cincinnati Avenue.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. and kickstands will go up at 11:30 a.m. Cost to register is $35.

Passengers ride for free.

Police will escort the ride, which will take a scenic path through country roads.

A rest stop will be located at Miami Valley Military History Museum. Refrehsments will be provided. Riders are encuoraged to visit throughout the museum.

Following the ride, the Kettering VFW will provide food, a raffle, live auction, 50/50 drawing and other activities.

The rain date is Saturday, June 23.

The Honor Squad is a group of men and women who volunteer their time to give veterans full military funerals. In part, the Honor Squad provides rifle salutes and other necessary duties in ensuring military heroes are honored. The group receives no government funding and relies on donations and volunteers to complete its mission.