Cat of the week: Hera

XENIA — Greene County Animal Control is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork. The new adoption fee for dogs is $135 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming, vet exam and dog license. Adoption fee for cats is $90 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming and vet exam.

Submitted photo Hera is a recent “empty nester.” She’s raised her babies and is ready to move on to her own home now. Hera enjoys quiet days sunning herself and snuggling people around her. This one and a half year old domestic short-haired cat has a calico coat. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/06/web1_Hera.jpg Submitted photo Hera is a recent “empty nester.” She’s raised her babies and is ready to move on to her own home now. Hera enjoys quiet days sunning herself and snuggling people around her. This one and a half year old domestic short-haired cat has a calico coat.