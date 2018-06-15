DeWine, Task Force announce major fentanyl seizure

DAYTON — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer, and US Department of Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Steve Francis announced the seizure of approximately 20 pounds of fentanyl with the capability of killing more than four million people this week.

The following four suspects were arrested on drug charges: Aguilar Reyes-Espinosa, New Carlisle; Omar Cantu-Garcia, Nuevo Leon, Mexico; David Cantu-Garcia, Nuevo Leon, Mexico; Pedro Medina, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

Authorities arrested the suspects after gathering evidence indicating they were allegedly involved in narcotics trafficking. As part of the investigation, agents conducted a series of traffic stops and searched a residence on Prentice Drive in New Carlisle.

A large amount of marijuana and more than $100,000 in cash were also seized as part of the investigation.

“We are certain that this investigation has saved lives by stopping this poison from getting to the streets and into the hands of those fighting addiction,” said Ohio Attorney General DeWine. “Each day, my office and law enforcement agencies across the state are fighting hard against the drug epidemic, and we must continue to press forward in the battle against the drug cartels.”

“The amount of fentanyl seized in this case is enough to kill millions of people,” said Steve Francis, HSI special agent in charge for Michigan and Ohio. “There is no doubt that a significant seizure like this one has saved the lives of many Ohioans. HSI is a proud partner of the Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force and is committed to the incredible work that is being done on behalf of the residents of Ohio.”

Authorities with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

The suspects are currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on drug trafficking charges.

In addition to this week’s drug seizure, the Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force has also seized 79 pounds of fentanyl, 122 pounds of heroin, 219 pounds of cocaine, 110 pounds of methamphetamine, 4,134 pounds of marijuana, and more than $7 million in U.S. currency since its inception 2013.

Established in 1986, the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission assists local law enforcement agencies in combating organized crime and corrupt activities through the creation of multi-jurisdictional task forces. The commission is composed of members of the law enforcement community and is chaired by the Ohio Attorney General.