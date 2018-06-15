Grass clippings and the holy spirit’s power

Acts 1:8 “ … but you will receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you; and you shall be My witnesses both in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and even to the remotest part of the earth.”

Today Dad and I spent a few hours raking grass clippings. This isn’t a normal part of our summer lawn care. It just happened! We were a little behind on the mowing. The grass kept growing and by the time Dad got around to it the growth was quite heavy.

In the past we have been able to split the load amongst seven people, and usually someone was available to keep up. This year all of you – our labor force – are gone for the summer. So today Dad and I put a lot of effort into making the yard look nice, but hours later we were only left with piles of useless grass clippings.

Often Christians are very enthusiastic about doing God’s work. They desire to see great things for His Kingdom. They will often wear themselves out, work long hours, and even give lots of money towards missions and other spiritual endeavors. But none of this toil, sweat, or money will produce anything substantial if the Holy Spirit’s power is not behind it.

The Holy Spirit is the One who provides this power to do God’s work. He convicts us of sin. He enables us to understand God’s message through the Bible. He refines us and causes us to grow in our faith. He comforts us in difficult times. He provides guidance in our daily walk of life, and much more. Without His power we can work until we drop and only be left with grass clippings.

These grass clippings were not useful to us for anything. We had to take it all to the burn pile and burn it. In the same way, any good works we do without the Holy Spirit’s power will be useless like wood, hay and stubble – grass clippings – fit only to be burned.

Kids, don’t worry about us. Dad and I will get along fine with the yard. Even without your help we will keep up and get the chores done. But when it comes to doing work for God it is a whole different story. Don’t even attempt it if you don’t have the proper power behind your efforts. Instead, rely on the Holy Spirit. Seek Him through God’s word and prayer. He will provide the power you need to accomplish much for God’s Kingdom. But without Him you will end up exhausted, surrounded only by piles of useless grass clippings. — Love, Mama

By Sandra Sheridan

Sandra Sheridan is a Midwest wife and mother of five. She shares her letters to her children with our readers. Visit her at www.VersesFromMama.com.

