XENIA — The article “Bond for new GCCC to be on ballot” published June 15 in the Xenia Daily Gazette stated that Greene County Career Center Superintendent Dave Deskins had previously said that the school would have to close for a year if repairs were going to be done and that that would not be feasible. For clarification, this was a past statement and the school has no plans to close for any period of time regardless of bond issue passage or failure.