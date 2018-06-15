Worn flags retire on Flag Day

Barb Slone | Greene County News
Community members brought 1,700 worn and tattered flags to the Greene County Fairgrounds June 14, Flag Day, for a retirement ceremony.
Tommy Arnett and Fred Maines add the last flag to the line in memory of Randy Arnett who started the Flag Day ceremony three years ago.
A boy adds a flag to the line.
Burning flags is the proper way to dispose of old and worn-out flags.
Barb Slone | Greene County News Community members brought 1,700 worn and tattered flags to the Greene County Fairgrounds June 14, Flag Day, for a retirement ceremony.
Tommy Arnett and Fred Maines add the last flag to the line in memory of Randy Arnett who started the Flag Day ceremony three years ago.
A boy adds a flag to the line.
Burning flags is the proper way to dispose of old and worn-out flags.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU