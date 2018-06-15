2 charged in robberies; 1 faces homicide charge

FAIRBORN – Two people have been indicted in connection to a series of robberies, including at Meijer’s U.S. Bank in Fairborn, that led to a homicide May 30 in Dayton.

Joshua Beall, 29, of Riverside and Casey Cole, 19, of Seaman are both currently in custody in the Montgomery County Jail.

According to a press release from Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr.: On May 26, Beall robbed the U.S. Bank branch inside the Meijer at 3822 Colonel Glenn Highway. On May 27, he robbed a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver in Huber Heights. On May 29, he robbed the U.S. Bank again. On May 30, Cole robbed the LCNB National Bank in Oakwood while Beall waited outside in the getaway vehicle.

Later that same day, according to the press release, the defendants were inside an apartment in Maryland Avenue in Dayton, along with two other men, when Beall fired a handgun several times, allegedly killing one of the men, 26‐year‐old Donald Armstrong III.

The defendant then allegedly pointed the gun at the other man who was present, but the gun jammed. He and Cole then fled the residence, and drove away, eventually arriving in Hamilton County, Heck stated.

Officers located the pair, and when they attempted to approach them, the defendants fled in the vehicle, with officers in pursuit, said Heck.

Both Beall and Cole were taken into custody after Beall crashed the vehicle.

The Montgomery County grand jury indicted Beall on two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of complicity to commit robbery, two counts of having weapons under disability, three counts of robbery, one count of improper handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

The murder, felonious assault, and attempted murder counts also include 3‐year firearm specifications.

Cole was indicted on one count of robbery.