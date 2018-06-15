Lexington Park gets cleaned up

WILBERFORCE — The Rho Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority participated in a community clean-up project at Lexington Park on June 9.

The sorority’s current program consists of five targets or principals by which service projects are performed in the community. Target IV is environmental ownership, which focuses on playground projects to ensure children have safe and inviting places to play. The expected outcome was to restore, refresh and renew the Lexington Park playground.

Seventeen worked four hours to pick up trash, trim tree branches, sweep the basketball court, and paint the restroom building with a colorful mural containing shades of pink, green, black and blue. To complete the project, an adage, “We can change the world and make it a better place. It’s in your hands to make a difference” by Nelson Mandela was stenciled on the side of the building to uplift park visitors.