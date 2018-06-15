Father, daughter to paddle down river

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University assistant nursing professor Pete Savard and daughter, Ainsley, are embarking on a 444-mile stand-up paddle board journey down the Susquehanna River. The goal of the #SUP4WATER event is to raise awareness and funds for sustainable clean water projects in remote areas of the world.

The first leg of their journey begins Wednesday, June 20 in Cooperstown, NY.

“Ainsley and I, joined by an amazing team of 6, will stand up paddle board the entire Susquehanna River … that’s 444 miles,” Pete Savard, founder and chairman of Global Water Consortium said. “Throughout the trip, we will carry the same water equipment used to establish clean water projects in developing countries to showcase its mobility in remote locations.”

In India and Kenya alone, more than 4,200 children die each day due to unsafe water. This fundraising adventure will take the father-daughter led team 30 days to complete. In that timeframe, approximately 126,540 children will die due to unsafe water in both those two countries.

The goal is to raise $1 for each of these children and to bring increased awareness for sustainable water projects around the world. If they’re able to reach their fundraising goal, the #SUP4WATER team will be able to provide safe drinking water to 265,555 people in some of the most remote and in-need areas of the world.

The adventure ends at Harve de Grace, Md., in the Chesapeake Bay. Savard and his team are requesting donations to help them reach their goal of raising $126,540. Donations can be made online at www.globalwaterconsortium.org/donate.

The team will give social media updates throughout their journey at Facebook.com/GlobalWaterConsortium; Instagram.com/global_water_consortium; and Twitter.com/@peteGWC