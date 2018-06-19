Wilberforce hosts minority business day

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University recently hosted the Minority Business Supplier Council for Minority Business Enterprise Day.

The inaugural event, which is part of the Wilberforce Renaissance, included a presentation by students in WU Underground internship program at the Mark and Shelly Wilson Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

Companies represented were Toyota, Denny’s, Chime Solutions, The Premier Health Group; Airforce Research Laboratory (AFRL), Allied Group, Boxx Wave LLC, Clay Health Network,Dayton Chamber, Ferguson Construction, HBCU Direct, Integrity Deve Corp, Jump Start/KeyBank Center for Technology, Innovation and Inclusive Growth, MAJ Consulting, Minority Business Assistance Center, Ohio Dev Ser Agency, Ohio Development Services Agency, Ohio MSDC, Ohio Senate, Pension Retirement & Pentions Group LLC, Precision Industrial Services, Inc.,Premier Health, The Rising Tide Group,VT Design Solutions,Willis Acquisitions.

The Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation was established through a gift from alumni Dr. Mark Wilson and his wife Shelly Wilson. Wilson serves as chairman of the Wilberforce University Board of Trustees and is the CEO/founder of Chime Solutions, Inc. The mission of the center is to generate change through entrepreneurship and innovation.

The WU Underground internship is a 10-week paid internship that gives students the opportunity to explore, plan, and implement Phase I of the Wilberforce University Dining Services. This year’s program partnered with Denny’s for hands-on experience in dining. Additionally, the interns attended an entrepreneurial boot camp, an intensive course focusing on the management and marketing components of entrepreneurship.