Church hosts youth revival

JAMESTOWN — Church of Christ in Christian Union will host a Conservative Holiness Youth Revival Thursday-Saturday, June 21-23 at the curch, 5819 Old US Route 35 East.

The church will welcome Rev. Logan Graham, Rev. Casey Williams, The Hurst Family Song Evangelists and The Ladies Trio from Union Bible College, Westfield, Ind. The Ladies Trio will sing at a special service 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 23 before the main service at 7 p.m.

A Carry in dinner will follow service at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 23 at the Old US Route 35 Campgrounds Shelter House, 6261 US Route 35 East. Bring a covered dish, table service and lawn chairs and enjoy the fellowship before the final service at 7 p.m. The events are open to the public and a free will offering will be taken.