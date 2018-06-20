Aruthur to speak at Farm Forum

XENIA — Jamie Arthur of Spring Valley will speak at the next Farm Forum 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 25.

Jamie Arthur of Little Miami Farms will highlight his farming operation which involves raising malting barley and hops along with his involvement with the craft beer industry at the Greene County Farm Forum. In addition he will share some of the research ongoing at Ohio State University and other universities related to plant breeding and the opportunities for raising malt barley and hops.

The program starts at 6:30 p.m. with a meal and will be held at Union United Methodist Church located, 1145 Union Road. The meal cost is $12 per person and will be served prior to the program which starts around 7:15 p.m. RSVP Paul Ayres by Friday, June 22 if you intend to have dinner. No reservations are necessary if you just wish to attend the meeting.

For reservations contact Paul Ayres at 937-352-6379 or email him at payres1@woh.rr.com. The meeting is open to the public and sponsored by Greene County Farm Forum.