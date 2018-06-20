Summer concert series continues

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Parks Recreation & Cultural Department summer concert series welcomes the Kettering Civic Band 7 p.m. Sunday, June 24.

The Kettering Civic Band originated in 1959 as a 12-member ensemble at the Fairmont Presbyterian Church in Kettering. In 1960, it became part of the Kettering Adult School and is now sponsored by the City of Kettering as part of its Park, Recreation and Parks Department. The band consists of about 70 amateur volunteer musicians representing a wide range of professions and vocations, all sharing in the enjoyment of making music.

The Kettering Civic Band, many have played in college or military bands, and some are retired professional musicians. The concert season for the band includes performances at retirement homes, festivals, parades and the concert park series in several communities in southwest Ohio.

According to their website, The Kettering Civic Band has been a goodwill ambassador for the City of Kettering with concert tours to Kettering, England and Steyr, Austria. The band has also performed in Germany, Italy, Scotland and Wales. The Kettering Civic Band toured Canada with concerts in Toronto, Stratford, Chatham and Ottawa and also participated in the Ameriflora Exhibition in Columbus, Ohio.

The band is under the direction of Catherine Abner, who is currently Director of Bands and the High School Choir Director at Valley View Local Schools.

The band is always open to all musicians. The band practices year around with the exception of holidays, 7-9 p.m. every Monday at the Kettering Middle School band room on Glengary Road.

Concert series line up for July includes: July 8 – Jim McCutcheon, July 15 – Spittin’ Image, July 22 – Side FX Trio and July 29 – Rock It 88.

Concerts are 7-8 p.m. Sundays in June and July at Dominick Lofino Park, 640 Grange Hall Road. For more information contact 937-427-5514.

Submitted photo The Kettering Civic Band to preform this weekend in Beavercreek. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/06/web1_kettcivic.jpg Submitted photo The Kettering Civic Band to preform this weekend in Beavercreek.