Kiwanis holding annual picnic

XENIA — The Xenia Kiwanis will hold its annual community picnic Sunday, June 24 at Shawnee Park.

Held for more than 40 years, the picnic begins 5 p.m. when free hot dogs, chips and bottled water will be served. Ice cream will be available for sale. Face painting will be offered for kids.

A free concert by the Greene County Adult Band takes place 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets on which to sit.

Xenia Kiwanis is a non-profit service club that has met weekly since 1922. It is a group of people committed to serve the community with a focus on children.

Every year the club offers scholastic scholarships to area high school seniors .

Under the direction of current president Chris Stevens, Kiwanis meets 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center on Church Street across from the YMCA. During meetings members share stories, joke around a lot, eat, discuss ways to help the community, listen to guest speakers from the community and share a passion for service.

Visitors and new members welcome. For more information visit www.Xeniakiwanis.org.