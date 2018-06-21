Humane Society treats 7,000th cat

XENIA — The Humane Society of Greene County reached a milestone this month when it treated its 7,000th cat at its monthly spay/neuter clinic.

This special clinic was dedicated to the memory of Dr. Scott Hosket, DVM, a long-time friend and supporter of the humane society.

The clinics started in 2006 as a low-cost alternative for controlling the pet population and are available to any Greene County resident caring for outside cats, including strays. The cost has not changed since the program started — $15 for male cats and $20 for females.

Clinics are held the second Tuesday of every month. First-time users of the clinic can call 937-376-3001 to make an appointment to meet with a volunteer who will explain the process — including how to catch and transport the cat, how long the cat must be held after surgery and how the clinic will ear-tip the cat for identification. Those who have used the clinic previously only need to call and schedule an appointment for clinic day.

According to the humane society, spaying and neutering are vital in preventing unwanted litters of kittens. A female cat may have up to five litters of kittens a year and a large number of the unwanted offspring end up in animal shelters or are left to fend for themselves. It is just as important to neuter male cats as it is females since this procedure also curbs undesirable behaviors and improves the animals’ quality of life, according to the humane society.

The humane society also offers a second reduced cost spay/neuter program for both cats and dogs for low-to-medium income level residents.

A non-profit charitable organization staffed by volunteers and funded by donations, the humane society is located at 187 Bellbrook Avenue. For more information, visit www.humanesocietygreenecounty.com.

Submitted photo Humane Society of Greene County recently held its monthly spay/neuter clinic where volunteers treated its 7,000th cat. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/06/web1_7Kcat-1.jpg Submitted photo Humane Society of Greene County recently held its monthly spay/neuter clinic where volunteers treated its 7,000th cat.