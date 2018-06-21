Cyclists graduate bike camp

XENIA — Young cyclists have been on the trails lately for Greeen County Parks & Trails’ bike camps.

GCP&T Trail Sentinels and GCP&T Rangers taught cyclists between the ages of 7 and 9 and 10 to 14 how to enjoy and be safe on the 62 miles of paved trails managed by the park agency. The county is part of the nation’s largest paved trail network with five paved trails within the county; four of those trails converging at Xenia Station.

Camp participants spent each day practicing safety drills and learning the rules of cycling at Xenia Station before heading out on the trails for a ride and a stop for ice cream. All participants received a GCP&T camp t-shirt, graduation certificate and junior ranger badge upon completion of the camp.

For a complete listing of summer camps, call 937-562-6440, visit www.gcparkstrails.com or email info@gcparkstrails.com.