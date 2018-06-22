Kasner named Greeneview High School principal

JAMESTOWN — When he accepted the Greeneview High School assistant principal position last year, Neal Kasner figured he would someday somewhere lose the “assistant” part.

That someday came a lot quicker than he anticipated as Kasner was recently named the new principal at Greeneview. He replaces Brian Masser, who left to become assistant superintendent for Clark-Shawnee schools in Springfield.

“It’s a great school, a great community,” said Kasner, the former GHS football coach and math teacher. “I look forward to serving them in this capacity. I think there’s a lot of great things going on at Greeneview.”

The district received 25 applicants and interviewed just a handful, according to Superintendent Isaac Seevers. Kasner’s familiarity with the district and ability to lead made him the obvious choice.

“He brings a wealth of leadership experiences to the position,” Seevers said. “He has demonstrated that he can build programs, lead a staff, and build relationships with students. He is a deep thinker and will be an excellent building leader. I am excited to see how our building continues to move forward under his leadership.”

Kasner’s promotion comes at a time when the district is implementing two major changes: Installing ThinkCERCA — which encourages writing across the curriculum — and ensuring that all high school students have a laptop to use for school-related work. Kasner expects a seamless transition.

“Mr. Masser did just a great job of supporting all the students’ activities,” Kasner said. “I want to try to make that aspect of the building smooth as possible.”

Masser — GHS principal since 2013 — begins his work with Clark-Shawnee Wednesday, Aug. 1.

“I’ve been working toward my superintendent’s license for the past year, so the assistant superintendent position at Clark-Shawnee is an opportunity to gain central office experience in a school system that approximates what I have grown accustomed to at Greeneview,” Masser said. “I really enjoy instructional leadership, and this position allows me to expand my influence in this area.”

Despite the opportunity for career growth, it wasn’t an easy decision for Masser.

“Leaving Greeneview is really difficult, obviously,” Masser said. “I love the staff, I love the students. Great relations in the community the last five years. I really believe that Greeneview as a district is on the verge of making some great academic gains.”

Masser said he was happy that Kasner will be able to oversee the implementation of the new initiatives.

“Neal is known as a football coach,” he said. “I’m gonna tell you while hes an exceptional football coach, he’s an even better educator. He’s one of the best math teachers I’ve ever seen.”

The district is searching for an assistant principal and Seevers said he hopes to have someone in place before July 4.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

