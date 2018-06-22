Xenia looking to redo Shawnee playground

XENIA — The playground at Shawnee Park is going to receive a major renovation and Xenia officials want residents to help with the design.

The city is holding a public workshop 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 27 at the Xenia library during which time the public can view preliminary plans and help shape what the new playground will look like.

City Planning Director Brian Forschner said much of the current equipment is deteriorated and old, and some of it has been boarded up or removed.

“We have been planning on this for a couple years now,” he said. “As we finished up the Play Xenia project … this is one additional need, in all the surveys we did, (residents) rated this park the highest in where they wanted to see their tax money go. We’ve committed to replacing the equipment.”

Surveys completed by adults and children in December indicated that preferred equipment includes platforms/towers, ziplines, ropes and nets, basket-style swings, slides, climbing walls, and monkey bars.

“We’ll develop a final design based on the input that we received,” Forschner said. “We can design the playground any way we want. We want this to be an accessible and inclusive playground so kids of all levels of abilities can enjoy it and have the opportunity to play there.”

The city currently has $200,000 budgeted for the work, and Forschner said it could be built by the end of 2018 or early spring in 2019.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

