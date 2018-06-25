CU nursing school accredited for 10 years

CEDARVILLE — The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) has granted Cedarville University’s Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) a 10-year accreditation.

This is the longest accreditation given by the organization.

To be awarded accreditation, Cedarville University’s program was required to meet four accreditation standards without compliance concerns. These standards are missions and governance, institutional commitment and resources, curriculum and teaching-learning practices and assessment and achievement of program outcomes.

“As our professional accrediting agency, CCNE assesses the extent that our program meets our stated mission, goals and expected outcomes,” said Dr. Angelia Mickle, dean of Cedarville University’s School of Nursing. “CCNE is nationally recognized for accreditation of nursing programs in the US and its territories.”

CCNE is the accrediting agency for every nursing program in the nation — baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral. The commission evaluates each institution and its nursing program to identify the quality and integrity of educational practices.

CCNE requires programs to undergo a self-study and file a report to provide evidence that its nursing program meets the standards and key elements for accreditation. Then, CCNE performs an on-site evaluation to ensure the validity of the self-study report.

Additionally, a CCNE team interviews faculty, staff, stakeholders, alumni and current students at the institution to ensure that criteria are met.

Dr. Kim Higginbotham, assistant dean and director of graduate programs, conducted the self-study report alongside M.S.N. faculty. Additionally, many students, staff and faculty, including Cedarville University president Dr. Thomas White, were interviewed during the accreditation process.

“Accreditation by CCNE is a solid statement and testament of excellence in the school of nursing’s educational practices as we prepare the next generation of nurses,” Mickle said. “This also indicates Cedarville University is institutionally supportive in providing resources necessary to maintain excellence.”

Cedarville University will continue to provide reports to CCNE throughout the accreditation period and conduct a five-year self-study at the halfway point. In 2028, CCNE will return to Cedarville for a 10-year on-site re-accreditation to ensure continual improvement in Cedarville University’s MSN program, personnel and policies.