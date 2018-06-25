Paddle and Flight Festival coming to Bellbrook

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook Sugarcreek Chamber of Commerce, Bellbrook Sugarcreek Park District, Greene County Parks & Trails and Little Miami River Kleeners are hosting the first Paddle and Flight Festival 2-5 p.m. Sunday, July 1 at Washington Mill Park near downtown Bellbrook.

The festival will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Scenic River Act, which helped bring the need of sustainable clean water sources and environmental change to the forefront of many people’s minds.

The event will feature two family friendly activities in one day connected through the river and parks.

A 1960’s themed “paddle parade” begins at the Mill Bridge Launch and ends at Bellbrook Canoe Rental and is a nod to the 50th anniversary of the Scenic River Act, passed in 1968. Awards for the best-dressed categories will be announced at the conclusion of the parade in Washington Mill Park. The Little Miami Mermaid will float down the river with attendees.

Those who prefer dry land can participate in the flight portion at Washingon Mill Park. This part features the kite flying enthusiast group “PIGS ALOFT” with larger than life kites flying over the park. PIGS ALOFT will have instructors to help less experienced kite flyers enjoy their time in the park as well. Frozen sundaes and treats will be available to purchase with proceeds benefiting the Bellbrook Sugarcreek Park District. There will also be children’s activities and booths of local artists, businesses and community groups throughout the park.

Little Miami River Kleeners serves the greater Dayton area working with organizations to protect and preserve The Little Miami River, one of America’s National Wild and Scenic Rivers. The Little Miami River Kleeners’ purpose is to enhance the quality of life along the Little Miami River by promoting the protection of, stimulating the public interest in, and encouraging the preservation of the Little Miami River.

For more information about the festival, visit www.bellbrooksugarcreekparks.org, email info@bellbrooksugarcreekparks.org, or call 937-848-3535. To float with the Little Miami Mermaid in the paddle parade, contact Bellbrook Sugarcreek Chamber of Commerce 937-848-4930.