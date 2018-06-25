Registration open for Drama Camp

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville Opera House is hosting Drama Camp for 3rd to 8th graders 1-4:30 p.m. Monday, July 16 to Friday, July 20.

“Every summer Cedarville Opera House holds a drama camp for kids interested in expressing themselves through acting and any of the other behind-the-scene components necessary to produce a play or musical performance,” said Greg Howe, board member.

At the one-week camp, directed by Anna Porter, participants will explore Shakespeare and learn about his influence and plays. Other activities include dance choreography, stage-combat, performance skill games, interactive workshops, play rehearsals and more. Campers may also take walking field trips to the theaters at Cedarville High School and Cedarville University to tour and try on costumes.

The camp will end 6 p.m. Friday, July 20 when the kids perform for family. Campers will each get 2 complimentary tickets for the showcase; additional tickets can be purchased for $5.

Registration will be held 12-2 p.m. Saturday, June 30 at the Opera House, 70 North Main Street. Cost to register is $75, includes a T-shirt, and can also be done by calling Deb Cagwin at 937-766-5400 or visiting www.cedarvilleoperahouse.org.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

