Air Show zooms in

Don Tate | Greene County News

This was the last year for The Red Oracle is piloted by Sean Tucker who is retiring at the 2018 Vectren Dayton Air Show. The Oracle was one of many acts performing at the Air Show June 23-24 along with the Blue Angles and US Army Golden Knights.

