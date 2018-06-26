4-Her will attend national dairy conference

XENIA — Ashley Howard of Xenia was one of two youth recently recognized at the Ohio 4-H Achievement Awards Banquet to attend the National 4-H Dairy Conference.

Howard, 17, is a nine-year 4-H member active in equine, dairy, and leadership projects. She said she enjoys leading by example and feels her 4-H accomplishments have allowed her to do so. Howard is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Howard. She plans to attend The Ohio State University after graduation in 2019 majoring in Animal Sciences.

Honorees are selected based on their demonstrated record of achievement in the area of dairy. They will attend the National 4-H Dairy Conference held this fall in Madison, Wis.

The Ohio 4-H Achievement Awards are hosted annually by the Ohio 4-H Foundation at the Nationwide & Ohio Farm Bureau 4-H Center in Columbus.

Ohio 4-H is the youth development program of Ohio State University Extension, part of the Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences. More than 156,000 young Ohioans participate in 4-H clubs, groups and special interest programs.