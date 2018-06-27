Road closures scheduled on base

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The Civil Engineer Group of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base announced repair projects on Area B that will cause needed road closures.

Sewer line repair project

C Street will be closed June 25-29, and Fifth Street will be closed July 2-13 for sewer line repair. During this time, only one road will be closed at a time. Patrons must utilize appropriate detours and take caution traversing around the area.

Loop Road Repair

From now through Aug. 1 there will be major road diversions and closures on a portion of Loop Road East.

Two of the four lanes will be closed at a time allowing the two open lanes to be inbound or outbound during certain periods of day.

Detour routes from Gate 22B (Interstate 675 gate) during the affected period are:

Inbound: 5:30-11 a.m.

Outbound: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Access will be maintained to the Fire Department and any other emergency areas as appropriate. Any questions or concerns may be directed to the Civil Engineer Group at 937-904-1183.