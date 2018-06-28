Library board to meet July 11

JAMESTOWN — The Board of Trustees of the Greene County Public Library system will hold its next regular meeting 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 11 at the Jamestown Community Library, 86 Seaman Drive.

The library board meets on the second Wednesday of each month, except during the month of August when there is no meeting.

The Greene County Public Library system is available at www.greenelibrary.info. The library system consists of seven community locations: Beavercreek, Jamestown, Cedarville, Fairborn, Yellow Springs, Xenia and Bellbrook.