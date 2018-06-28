Dog of the week: Marley

XENIA — Greene County Animal Control is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork. The adoption fee for dogs is $135 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming, vet exam and dog license. Adoption fee for cats is $90 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming and vet exam.

Submitted photo Marley is a male boxer mix. His coloring is tan and black and he's about 1 year old. Marley, like all shelter animals at GCAC, has been microchipped, vet-checked, neutered, given first shots and wormed. This fun pup is ready to be adopted by a loving individual or family.