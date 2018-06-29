Clark State Performing arts Center volunteers earn college credit

SPRINGFIELD — Volunteer work at the Clark State Performing Arts Center (PAC) has never been more rewarding. New this year, 19 PAC volunteers were awarded a scholarship worth three college credit hours at Clark State Community College.

“We value our Performing Arts Center volunteers, and it was time to show them how much we appreciate them,” said Dr. Jo Alice Blondin, president of Clark State. “Many of our volunteers wish to pursue higher education or encourage a child or grandchild to do the same.”

Blondin said the scholarship, given to PAC volunteers who complete 75 or more hours within a season, represents three credit hours at Clark State and is entirely transferable to the individual of their choice so that he/she may take a class, “All thanks to the dedication and commitment of a single PAC volunteer.”

PAC volunteers work as ushers and floor managers during scheduled performances. Responsibilities include ticket scanning, ushering, greeting, directing patrons to the correct door to enter the auditorium for their seat location, coat check and assisting with special needs.

Chuck Killion has been volunteering at the PAC for ten years now. He received three free credit hours for his time and dedication. “I do recommend others to volunteer. It is a good program and a great college,” he said. “The great part of volunteering is helping put on great shows, providing a service back to the community, meeting new people and old friends.”

Adele Adkins, executive director of the Clark State Performing Arts Center said within the volunteer staff, the PAC has 13 floor managers.

“These dedicated individuals work the events and monitor all sections of the auditoriums. They are the first line of problem solving during an event,” she said. “We couldn’t do what we do without them.”

The Performing Arts Center will celebrate its 25th anniversary with the 2018-19 performance season 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14 with An Evening of Jazz with Graham Breedlove.