Local libraries announce programs

GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Community Libraries will hold a variety of programs for the month of July. Some programs require registration contact the local library to register. The following library programs are planned:

Bellbrook

Winters-Bellbrook Community Library is located at 57 W. Franklin St. To register for programs call 937-352-4004.

Rockin’ DIY Coaster, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, July 2. Create colorful DIY cork coasters to use all summer long. Registration required.

Tuesday Crochet & Knit Group for adults, 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Bring a project and drop in for craft and conversation.

DIY 4th of July, 4:30 Tuesday, July 3. Make 4th of July themed buttons, duct tape crafts, and jewelry. The library will provide the supplies, you provide the creativity.

Digital Resources with Your Library Card for ages 12 and up, 2-3 p.m. Monday, July 5. Bring laptop, tablet, smartphone and your library card to set up your Hoopla, Libby/OverDrive, and other accounts. Registration required.

Arduino Music, 4-6 p.m. Thursday, July 5. Learn to create a simple program and the basics of sound design with electronics, all while getting familiar with an Arduino Uno. Registration required.

Worm Races for ages 4-9, 1-2 p.m. Friday, July 6. It is summer, so it definitely is time for our annual work races. The library provides the worms. Registration required.

Winters-Bellbrook Community Library’s Rockin’ with Two of a Kind, 6:30-7:25 p.m. Monday, July 9 at Bellbrook Sugarcreek District Park Community Center, 2751 Washington Mill Road. It will be an interactive musical performance featuring songs related to books, reading, and music. Registration required.

Music Monday Craft for adults, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, July 9. Join the library to color and make art inspired by music. Registration required.

Dungeons & Dragons, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday, July 9 and 23. Join us for a peer-led Dungeons & Dragons campaign. Bring your prepared character to join the fun. Registration required.

Winters-Bellbrook Community Library’s Penguins Rock, 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at Bellbrook Sugarcreek Park District Community Center, 2751 Washington Mill Road. You get to be up close and personal with African Penguins. This is a very special event provided by the Wave Foundation at Newport Aquarium. Please register all persons in your family attending this event as space is limited. Registration required.

Winters-Bellbrook Community Library’s Walk and Talk Book Club for adults, 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at Sweet Arrow Reserve, 789 Little Sugarcreek Road. Each month we will meet to discuss a book while walking through the wooded and prairie trails at Sweet Arrow Reserve.

Free Online Resources with Your Library Card, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 12. Learn more about premium online resources that are available and free with your library card, including how to access and use them.

Kindness Rocks 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 12. Join staff in painting rocks to spread kindness. The library will provided rocks, paint pens, and sealant.

Cedarville

Cedarville Community Library is located at 20 S. Miller St. To register for programs call 937-352-4006.

Tech Assistance for adults, 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, July 3. Are you curious about ebooks, audiobooks, or other digital media? Stop in with your tablet, eReader, or laptop for an informal help session.

Needlework Circle for ages 18+, 6-7:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, and 6-7:45 p.m. Monday, July 16. Bring your own project and supplies and enjoy working in the company of other yarn crafters.

Cedarville Community Library’s Trivia Night for adults, 7-8 p.m. Thursday, July 5, held at Beans-n-Cream, 65 N. Main St. Join trivia night and be prepared to answer questions about pop culture, history, and current events.

Mosaic Canvas Art for ages 12-18, 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 10. Use glass tiles, beads, stones, and glitter to make a mosaic initial or a shape on canvas.

Turtles Galore for ages 6-11, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 11. Meet the Turtle Lady, she will have the library crawling, jumping, and slithering with her turtles.

Story Time for ages 0-5 with adult, 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 11, 18, 25.

Board Games for ages 6-11, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 12. Enjoy playing board games with friends.

Jamestown

Jamestown Community Library is located at 86 Seaman Drive. To register for programs call 937-352-4005.

Crafters Night Out for adults, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31. Drop in the library and join other crafters as they work on various projects, from knitting to scrapbooking, and everything in between.

Sewing Machine Basics for adults, 2 p.m. Saturday, July 7. This beginner class will teach you the basics. Four sewing machines will be available, but if you have a sewing machine, please bring it. All supplies will be provided. Registration required.

Musical Instruments for all ages, children under 6 with adult, 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 10. Have a rockin’ good time while making your own musical instruments and playing “Name That Tune.”

Chalk Transfer Pillowcase for adults, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 10. Learn about Chalk Couture, a chalk transfer silkscreen process. Create a one-of-a-kind pillowcase. Presented by Jeannie Allen, owner of a Stitching Between Friends Quilt Shop. All materials provided. Registration required.

Turtles Galore for all ages, children under 6 with adult, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 11. Meet the Turtle Lady, she will have the library crawling, jumping, and slithering with her turtles.

Walking and Talking for adults, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 11, 18, 25. Join staff for a morning walk on the bike path. Walking group will meet on the sidewalk outside the library.

Mosaic Art for grades 5-12, 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 12. Use glass tiles, beads, stones, and glitter to make a mosaic initial or a shape on canvas.

Yellow Springs

Yellow Springs Community Library is located at 415 Xenia Ave. To register for programs call 937-352-4003.

Movie: High School Musical for grades 6 and up, 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 3. Enjoy the movie High School Musical. Snacks and refreshments.

Learn to Play the Alto Recorder for adults, 6:30-7:30- p.m. Tuesday, July 3. Dan Duncan, a former professor of Music, will teach you the basics of playing the alto recorder in this 3-session class. Registration required.

Planner Enthusiasts Unite for adults, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 5. Join staff the first Thursday of every month to work on your personal planner. Bring your supplies and enjoy time to make your life pretty and functional.

Preschool Story Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, July 6, 13, 20, 27. Join Ms. Janet for fun with stories, songs, rhymes, and a craft.

Sing, Bang, Boom, 2:30-3:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 10. Join staff for an afternoon of fun with award-winning children’s music duo Two of a Kind.

Guitar Around the World with Jim McCutcheon for adults, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 10. Hear Jim McCutcheon, the 2017 Governor’s Award Winner in Arts Education and Miami Valley classical guitar legend, play classical, blues, and ragtime.

Craft Night for adults, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 11. Make a beautiful craft at the library. Registration required.

Baby Song & Rhyme Time, children under 3 with adult, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 11, 18, 25. Join us for open playtime with music, toys, and board books.

Taste of Mystery Book Club for adults, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 12. Reading In the Woods by Tara French. Enjoy a lively discussion and light snacks.

For a complete schedule of activities, stop by your local library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.