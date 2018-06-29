Laugh ‘til you cry

My friend, Julie, was hosting a baby shower and borrowed some serving pieces. We were in the parking lot of our workplace transferring the returned items from her car to mine. Julie is one of the funniest people I know. She began telling me a story about her aunt that I won’t even attempt to repeat, but trust me, it was hilarious.

During her discourse I got so tickled that I was leaning against my car for support, literally shrieking with laughter. Co-workers on the second floor thought someone was being assaulted in the parking lot and were looking out the window in concern. I begged her to stop talking as I could barely catch my breath.

Our boss even drove up and rolled down the window. “You two are having too much fun!” she smiled. Is there such a thing?

Ecclesiastes 3:1 says “To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven. A time to weep and a time to laugh; a time to mourn and a time to dance.”

Of course we’d rather laugh than cry. We’d rather be filled with joy than mourning, but when we experience sadness, we appreciate the joyful times even more.

Studies have shown that intense laughter releases “feel good” hormones, the same ones that are triggered by exercise known as ‘a runner’s high.’ (I’ve never run long enough to ever experience this.) I guess laughter can be thought of as ‘inner jogging.’ I can attest that I was exhausted after that laugh-fest with Julie, but I sure enjoyed myself! I slept like a baby that night.

Today I will feature Julie’s recipe for potato salad. It was a hit at the baby shower. — Confectionately yours, Sue

Julie’s Potato Salad

6 medium white or Yukon Gold potatoes, washed well, quartered and unpeeled

3 T. white vinegar

2 stalks celery, diced

6 green onions, sliced thin

¼ c sweet relish

5 hard-boiled eggs, peeled

1 c mayo

2/3 c. Miracle Whip Salad Dressing

1 T. yellow mustard

Kosher salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste

Paprika- for garnish

Bring potatoes to a boil in large pot of water that has been liberally salted. Reduce heat to medium high or a lightly rolling boil for 10-15 minutes until the potatoes are easily pierced with a fork. Drain and cool for a few minutes. Potatoes should still be very warm.

Peel the skins from potatoes and cut into bite sized pieces. Place in a large bowl and sprinkle vinegar over them. Stir.

Allow potatoes to cool about 15 minutes. Add celery and green onions. Chop FOUR of the hard boiled eggs and add to the mixture.

Mix together the mayo, Miracle Whip, mustard, sweet relish, and salt and pepper to taste. Stir into the potato mixture. Taste and add more salt and pepper, if needed.

Place in pretty serving bowl. Slice last egg and place on top, Sprinkle with paprika. Chill for at least one hour before serving.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/06/web1_MurphySue-1.jpg

By Sue Murphy

Sue Murphy is a Xenia resident may be contacted at suecmurphy57@gmail.com. Her Christian radio segments share about her journey and her passion for baking. Find other recipes and more at www.Confectionatelyyours.info. Find her cookbook at Parker’s General Store on the courthouse square in Xenia.

