Drop-in mental health center

FAIRBORN — The National Alliance on Mental Illness Clark, Greene and Madison Counties’ Lighthouse is a drop-in center for those living with a mental illness.

The center is located at 550-554 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road. A hot lunch is offered daily as well as an opportunity for socialization and community outings.

In July peers will go to the movies and beat the heat on the beach at Buck Creek State Park in Springfield.

The Lighthouse has a big screen TV, pool table, crafts, games and music and quiet rooms with rockers and more.

Transportation for Greene County residents to the center is available on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call 937-873-2220 before 10 a.m. to schedule a pick-up. Visit www.namicgm.org or call 937-322-5600 for more information.