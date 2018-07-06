Foundation announces latest round of grants

XENIA — The Xenia Community Schools Foundation recently awarded $25,000 in grants to the Xenia Community Schools.

The grants will fund projects that are innovative and provide enhancements to the standard school curriculum.

This group of awards includes funds for purchase of a ground movement detector for the study of earth science, supplies, and equipment for a multi-sensory/behavior resource room, a chemistry club project at Xenia High School geared towards science experiment instruction at the elementary schools. A variety of classic novels will be replaced in the elementary school libraries and new genre books will be added to the Warner Middle School library collection.

The foundation is funding several grants focused on improving school climate and student behavior. These include “ WEB – Where Everybody Belongs,” ”Project Linus,” and “PBIS-Positive Behavioral and Interventions Support” at Warner Middle.

The Muse Machine will be coming to Xenia High School and Warner Middle School and grant funds will be used for several interactive performances at each school. This will provide arts learning to connect students and teachers to artistic experiences. Included will be dance, theater and music companies, and independent artists.

The grants awarded by the foundation would not be possible without the help of the community. The foundation announced a new “Sponsor a Grant Program” last year. Individuals, organizations and businesses commit to providing funds to cover a portion of or entire grant for a minimum of $500. Grants available for sponsorship have been selected by the XCSF Board of Directors from staff-submitted applications and an extensive application review and selection process conducted in conjunction with Xenia Community Schools.

Sponsors for this round of grants include:

Altrusa International of Xenia, Inc. — “Well Loved Classics” (elementary libraries), and “Book Club – Creating Life-Long Readers” (McKinley Elementary).

Edwin Cox Family Legacy Grants — “WEB – Where Everybody Belongs” (Warner), “PBIS-Positive Behavioral and Interventions Support” (Warner), “Project Linus” (Warner), and “Sharing is Caring Service Club” (McKinley).

Barbara Stafford — “Well Loved Classics” (elementary libraries).

Dr. Nodie Washington — Dr. Jenene Washington-Stepter Science Grants – “Raspberry Shake PI” (Xenia High School), “Science is Fun-Xenia Chemistry Club” (Xenia High School), “Warner Warriors Lego Robotics” (Warner), “Dissections – An Introduction to Animal Biology” (Warner), “Math Counts Video Challenge” (Warner), “Science Explorers!” (Shawnee Elementary), and “Science Outside the Box II” (Cox Elementary).

W.A. Hammond Drierite Company, Ltd. — “Raspberry Shake PI” (Xenia High School), and “Science is Fun! – Xenia Chemistry Club” (Xenia High School)

Additional sponsorship opportunities for the upcoming school year are still available.

The Xenia Community Schools Foundation awards grants to teachers and staff of the Xenia Community Schools. Any Xenia Community Schools’ staff or community member can apply to the foundation to fund special projects in classrooms. Projects are geared towards enriching student learning. Some applications represent district-wide initiatives. All grants for Xenia Community School students and teachers are beyond what regular school funding can provide.

Xenia Community Schools Foundation, formerly known as the Xenia Educational Endowment Fund, is an Ohio non-profit 501(C) (3) corporation. Gifts made to the XCSF qualify as tax deductible charitable contributions. For information, visit xcsfoundation.com, Facebook (Xenia Community Schools Foundation) or call the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce at 937-372-3591.