CU to explore ‘morality of free markets’

CEDARVILLE — What type of economic system will alleviate poverty and promote human flourishing while minimizing injustice and the abuse of power?

The Cedarville Morality of Free Markets Seminar sponsored by the Foundation for Economic Education (FEE) will allow high school students to grapple with this question while learning from economic, business and political experts at a conference July 10-13 at Cedarville University.

The seminar’s goal is to educate students on how markets function and the ways they are beneficial to all of society from top to bottom. There will be discussions on the historical development of markets from a virtuous standpoint, addressing how the free market is compatible with ethical principles.

“We are an integral part of bringing the Christian worldview to markets and give exposure to a wider world of economic thought,” said Dr. Marc Clauson, professor of history and law, who will present at the seminar. “This seminar gives us an opportunity to expose Cedarville University and the gospel to high school students. This fun and educational FEE seminar showcases our Christian commitment in every discipline, including economics.”

Other Cedarville professors leading the sessions include Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, director of the Center for Political Studies and chair, department of history and government; Dr. Jeff Haymond, dean, school of business administration; and Dr. Bert Wheeler, professor of economics, Berry chair for free enterprise.

Dr. Lawrence Reed, president of FEE; Brian Brenberg, chair of the program in business and finance and associate professor of business and economics at The King’s College (New York City, New York); and Dr. E. Calvin Beisner, founder and national spokesman of the Cornwall Alliance for the Stewardship of Creation and policy advisor to The Heartland Institute, will speak at the seminar as well.

“We need education about economics, especially because many schools do not educate well in economics,” Clauson said. “This gives high schoolers a head start to learn the necessary information of economics in a Christian college environment.”

The cost to attend the conference is $79. Online registration is available at fee.org/cedarville.