WILBERFORCE — Holy Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church at Payne Theological Seminary will hold its annual Men’s and Women’s Day celebration 4 p.m. Sunday, July 15 in its sanctuary.

The Rev. Michael L. Simmons, dean of professional studies at Wilberforce University, will speak on the theme: “Environmental Justice: Injustice Anywhere is a Threat to Justice Everywhere.”

A native of South Carolina, Simmons is currently a business administration/accounting doctoral candidate at Walden University. He has served as pastor of African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Churches in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania prior to his retirement in October 2014 after 38 years of active service.

Married to the Rev. Gayle R. Simmons, pastor of Holy Trinity, he is also a federal civil service retiree with 30 years of experience at Wight-Patterson Air Force Base.

United AME Church’s sanctuary choir, directed by former Xenia mayor Marsha Bayless, will provide music in addition to Holy Trinity’s LIFT ensemble. Praise dancing will be performed by Monica Woods of Dayton’s Wayman AME Church.

The public is invited to participate in this celebration. Refreshments will be served.

Payne is at 1230 Wilberforce-Clifton Road in Wilberforce.