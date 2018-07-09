Women in business to talk about wine

XENIA — Donna Saraga will share her wine knowledge at the next Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce Women in Business event, Thursday, July 12.

The Indiana native has been bringing the wine country to Ohio by conducting in-home wine tastings and sharing experiences for nearly 10 years and will talk about that during the event, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Orchard Lane Events, 2185 State Route 235.

Saraga attended undergraduate and graduate school at Miami University in Oxford and obtained a Master’s of Science in speech pathology and audiology. After briefly working in the Cincinnati school district and at the Dayton VA, she took some time off to explore, travel and learn more about the wine business.

Saraga has worked at Greene Memorial Hospital and Kettering Health Network for nearly 20 years and is currently the community relations coordinator for GMH and Soin Medical Center. The Xenia resident was a founding board member of the Xenia Area Community Theater.