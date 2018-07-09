Cedarville man finds solace at Cedar Cliff Falls

CEDARVILLE — The rushing waters at Greene County Parks & Trails’ (GCP&T) Cedar Cliff Falls within the Indian Mound Reserve deliver daily comfort and purpose to one long-time Cedarville resident.

“I have so many good memories and coming to Cedar Cliff Falls allows me to relax. I’ve worked hard all my life and I’m not used to not having anything to do,” said Leigh Hunt, who retired from Cedarville College after 35 years where he was a maintenance/new construction supervisor.

Hunt — who uses an electric scooter for mobility — is able to enjoy the park even more after GCP&T placed crushed limestone on 1,300 feet of trail from the Village of Cedarville property line past Cedar Cliff Falls and to the concrete steps further down the trail. Additional trails will be rehabbed with crushed limestone in the next phases of the park’s renovation.

Hunt’s memories begin when his first arrived in Cedarville with his new wife, Helen.

“We spent a night in the cottages that were then right next to Cedar Cliff Falls,” he said. “You could actually hear the water rushing outside the window.”

Hunt and his wife were married for 57 years and raised four sons and one daughter in Cedarville.

“I really miss Helen,” he said, “and we had a good life. When I come to Indian Mound Reserve, I can remember those good times and our life together.”

Hunt doesn’t spend all of his time, however, just remembering the past.

Spending anywhere from one hour to all day at the park, he has met some new friends who make his days complete.

“I come every day if the weather is decent,” he added. “I sit in the shade and meet some great people. I’ve visited with a 4-H Club from Marion and have built a relationship with several students from Central State University who visit. The GCP&T maintenance guys always wave to me when they’re out here mowing.”

The rehabbed trails that allow Hunt greater access to the reserve and the falls are just part of the renovations happening at the site.

Two new bridges were installed earlier this year with additional major improvements planned for this summer.

Multiple new overlooks with a new bridge connection will allow park visitors more access and improved views to the iconic waterfalls will be completed by autumn 2018. Interpretative signs sharing the rich history of the mills and businesses that depended on Cedar Cliff Falls will be added.

Hunt needed something to fill his days after retiring and living a busy family life.

“I knew I couldn’t just sit inside and watch television all day,” he added. “I needed a purpose. Coming to Indian Mound Reserve and its Cedar Cliff Falls fills my days with good memories and good people.”

For more information about GCP&T’s Indian Mound Reserve or any park site, visit www.gcparkstrails.com or contact the park agency at 937-562-6440 or info@gcparkstrails.com.