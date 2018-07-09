‘Year of the River’ to celebrate Miami River

CLIFTON — More than 50 years ago, Ohio became the first state in the nation to pass Scenic River Protection legislation in February 1968. Several months later, federal legislation passed creating protections for Wild and Scenic Rivers nationwide. By April 1969, the Little Miami River was named the State of Ohio’s first Scenic River and also holds the distinction as the first National Wild and Scenic River designated in Ohio under the federal legislation.

To celebrate, a number of local entities are hosting an event, and the public is invited.

The Little Miami Watershed Network, the Village of Clifton, the Rivers Revival, the Clifton Gorge Nature Preserve, the Tecumseh Land Trust, the Glen Helen Preserve, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Beavercreek Wetlands are joining together to kick-off a year-long Year of the River celebration of the Little Miami River and its impact on the region. This special event will begin 7 p.m. Friday, July 13 at the Clifton Opera House, 5 S. Clay St.

The celebration will feature a special showing of the documentary film, “Call of the Scenic River” and two other short films. Guest speakers include Hope Taft, founder of the Little Miami Watershed Network and Bob Gable, manager of the Scenic Rivers program of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

There will also be presentations and displays by other groups dedicated to preserving the river and its special beauty in the Clifton area’s well-known Clifton Gorge, John Bryan State Park, Glen Helen and Clifton Reserve Park. Refreshments will be provided by Current Cuisine of Yellow Springs.