Greene County News Digest

Bridge closure

XENIA TOWNSHIP — A bridge on Bickett Road will be closed approximately two weeks beginning Monday, July 9 to repair the bridge. The closure will be between US Route 42 East and Old US Route 35 East. All closures scheduled are subject to weather conditions.

GC Library board meeting

JAMESTOWN — The Board of Trustees of the Greene County Public Library system will hold its next regular meeting 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 11 at the Jamestown Community Library, 86 Seaman Drive. The library board meets on the second Wednesday of each month, except during the month of August when there is no meeting. The Greene County Public Library system is available at www.greenelibrary.info. The library system consists of seven community locations: Beavercreek, Jamestown, Cedarville, Fairborn, Yellow Springs, Xenia and Bellbrook.

Road to close

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — Factory Road will be closed approximately two weeks to replace the culvert beginning July 16. The closure will be between Indian Ripple Road and Colonial Parkway. All closures scheduled are subject to weather conditions. Contact the Greene County Engineer’s Office at 937-562-7500 or e-mail the Greene County Engineer at engineering@co.greene.oh.us. Closings are also posted on our website www.co.greene.oh.us.

Support groups

YELLOW SPRINGS — The National Alliance on Mental Illness Clark, Greene and Madison Counties in July will offer free and confidential support groups. The Connection Support group is for those who have a mental illness and it meets 1 p.m. every Friday at the Lighthouse, 550-554 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road and 6:30-8 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday at the John Bryan Center, art room on second floor at 100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs. The Family Support group is for those who love someone with a mental illness. It meets in the same room at the John Bryan Center and is on the second Thursday of the month, July 12. For information call 937-322-5600 or visit www.namicgm.org.

Health board meets

XENIA — The Greene County Board of Health will meet 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 12 in special session. This special meeting replaces the regularly scheduled meeting of Thursday, July 5 due to the Independence Day holiday.

Auditor’s office meetings

XENIA — The Greene County Budget Commission and the Greene County Board of Revision will hold a meeting 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday in the Greene County Auditor’s Conference Room.

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek parks

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Park District’s regular meetings are held 7 a.m. the fourth Thursday of each month, at the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Community Center, 2751 Washington Mill Road.

Minimalists to meet

YELLOW SPRINGS — Dayton Minimalists meet 7 p.m. every third Thursday of the month at the John Bryan Center, Yellow Springs.

Supervisor meeting

XENIA — The Greene Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will hold its monthly board meetings 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the District’s office, 1363 Burnett Drive. For additional information call the district office at 937-372-4478.

Send area digest news items to editor@xeniagazette.com. Items may run more than once as space and time allows.

