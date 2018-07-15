Liggins family to hold 50th reunion

XENIA — Descendants of Lucious Lockett Liggins and Rufus Liggins will get together for the 50th time at the family’s annual reunion in Xenia.

A tradition first started by Bette Liggins Savage — a lifelong Xenia resident — in July 1968 continues Friday-Sunday, July 20-22. Judy Savage Williams, reunion president, sister, Juanita Savage McClendon, and brother, Jerome Savage, and their families are hosting family members who will come from all over the country to celebrate, share stories, and meet new relatives.

The family’s roots trace back to 1800. Kelvin Liggins and wife, Juanita, and Pluma Liggins Thomas still reside in Xenia.

A family picnic takes place 11 a.m. July 21 at the Shawnee Park pavilion, and friends are invited to stop by, Williams said.