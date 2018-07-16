CU names chair of pharm sciences

CEDARVILLE — Samson Amos, Ph.D., associate professor of pharmaceutical sciences at Cedarville University, was named chair of the pharmaceutical sciences department, effective July 1.

Amos, now in his sixth year at Cedarville, brings a high level of expertise and experience to the school of pharmacy. He completed his postdoctoral training at the University of Virginia and worked as a senior research fellow at the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research in Abuja, Nigeria.

As the department chair, Amos will ensure that Cedarville University’s School of Pharmacy meets accreditation standards and maintains a well-integrated curriculum that combines science and clinical practice. He will also walk alongside faculty members to achieve excellence.

His vision for the school of pharmacy includes growth in the areas of teaching, research and service.

“I hope to develop strategies for innovation that will actually impact the practice of pharmacy,” Amos said. “We are training our students both as believers and as pharmacists. This type of innovation helps them walk out of the university and impact the world for Christ.”

Amos also hopes to begin collaborative studies internally with other departments and externally alongside other universities.

“I want to promote research in the department both internally and externally,” he said. “I would like to do collaborative studies outside of Cedarville University so that my faculty members will have the opportunity of doing studies with universities that have the equipment we don’t have.”

His vision also includes giving back to the university and surrounding community.

“I hope to organize workshops, symposiums and seminars for the university, community and the Dayton area. That way, even the community that we are in can benefit from the expertise that we have,” Amos said.

Amos said he is grateful for the support of his family and the school of pharmacy administration throughout his transition into the role of department chair.

“I am very excited that Dr. Amos has been appointed to this role,” said Marc Sweeney, Cedarville University’s dean of the school of pharmacy. “His experience as a recognized faculty member and researcher will afford the department of pharmaceutical sciences the opportunity to expand its already existing success.”