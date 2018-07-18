Elks donates to GCP&T for ballistic vest

Submitted photo

The Ohio Elks Association recently donated $676.78 to Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) for the purchase of a ballistic vest for its ranger division. GCP&T Chief Ranger Brady Smith accepted the check on behalf of the park agency and as a member of Xenia Elks #668 from Elks Exalted Ruler Brent Avey at a recent meeting. GCP&T rangers serve as peace officers for the park agency and patrol its nearly 3,000 acres of parkland, 62 miles of paved trails, 36 miles of river trails and 12 miles of hiking trails.