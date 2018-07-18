Dog of the week: Stoli

XENIA — Greene County Animal Control is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork. The new adoption fee for dogs is $135 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming, vet exam and dog license. Adoption fee for cats is $90 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming and vet exam.

Submitted photo Stoli is a beautiful black and white pit bull mix. He's 1.5 years old and has been vet-checked, neutered, and is up to date on his shots. Now all he needs is a loving home.