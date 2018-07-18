Dayton VA gate closing for construction

DAYTON — The Dayton VA Medical Center, in cooperation with the City of Dayton, is currently working to move the location of the Gettysburg Gate so it will be in line with the US Route 35 offramp to improve the flow of traffic in that area and increase safety.

That gate will need to close from Wednesday, July 18 through mid-September so the traffic lights can be moved, lines can be painted, etc. Visitors to the campus should plan on using the Liscum Avenue Gates during that time; the Dayton National Cemetery is not to be used as a daily entrance and exit for the main campus.

The RTA has already closed its bus stops outside the Gettysburg Gate which impacted four stops. Two of them will reopen when construction is complete, but two will not. For more information, including information on alternate RTA route options visit www.i-riderta.org/news/rta-stops-on-gettysburg-avenue-to-close-for-construction.