Cat of the week: Motley

XENIA — Greene County Animal Control is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork. The new adoption fee for dogs is $135 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming, vet exam and dog license. Adoption fee for cats is $90 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming and vet exam.

Submitted photo Motley is an orange mackerel and white domestic short-haired kitten. This sweet 2 month old boy is neutered, vet-checked and up to date on shots. He would love to go home with a family soon and grow up in a permanent home. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/07/web1_Motley.jpg Submitted photo Motley is an orange mackerel and white domestic short-haired kitten. This sweet 2 month old boy is neutered, vet-checked and up to date on shots. He would love to go home with a family soon and grow up in a permanent home.