Education Digest

SSU Dean’s List

PORTSMOUTH – Shawnee State University has released the dean’s list for the Spring Semester 2018. To be named on the list, students must be enrolled full time and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better.

Greene County residents named to that list: Amanda Hopun of Beavercreek, Demetrius Reynolds of Bellbrook and Nathaniel Jones of Xenia.

Residents earn degree

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Western Governors University announced local students that graduated. Brenda Dillard of Jamestown has received her master of science in management and leadership degree.

WGU has recognized 8,938 undergraduate and 6,734 graduate degree recipients, who have completed their degrees since Jan. 1.

Peacock graduates

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Michael Peacock of Spring Valley graduated with a master of science degree in counselor education from East Carolina University during spring commencement exercises May 4 in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Peacock was one of 5,479 graduates who received degrees.

Local named to list

QUINCY, Ill. — Quincy University released its dean’s list for the Spring 2018 semester. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 to be included in the biannual dean’s list. Alexa Low of Beavercreek was named to that list.

Send education news items to editor@xeniagazette.com.

